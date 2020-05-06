United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.81

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 93860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a market cap of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

