United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.88 ($13.42).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

LON:UU traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 908.40 ($11.95). 1,651,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 918.02. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

