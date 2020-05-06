UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. 2,500,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

