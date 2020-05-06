ValuEngine Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,050. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $385.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

