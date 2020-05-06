ValuEngine Lowers Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 2,661,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 297,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.