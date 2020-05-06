ValuEngine Upgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of FMAO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 11,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The company has a market cap of $258.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.25. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.