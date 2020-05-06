Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

