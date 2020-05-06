Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 4th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.88% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,331,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,919,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.