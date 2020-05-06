Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.