Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

