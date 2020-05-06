Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,976,000.

VGT stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.62. 899,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,763. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

