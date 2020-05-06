Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 170,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

