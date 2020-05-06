Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4,125.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. 319,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,789. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.