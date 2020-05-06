Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 7,520,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,521. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

