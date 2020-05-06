Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. 1,200,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,243. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.