Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

VOO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,863. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

