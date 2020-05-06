Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 505.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $155,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. 1,421,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

