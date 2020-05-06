Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.30, 645,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 412,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.