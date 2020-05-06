Viper Energy Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn ($0.40) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -450.0%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 2,066,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.