Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,726,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

