Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Down 6.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.68, 6,616,467 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,831,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,961,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.