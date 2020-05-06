Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

