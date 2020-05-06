Voit & Company LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Voit & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 2,269,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,067. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

