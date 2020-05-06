Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 205,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

