Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.