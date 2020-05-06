Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,516. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

