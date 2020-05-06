Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter.

PPA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 128,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

