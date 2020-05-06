Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

