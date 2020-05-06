Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. 3,477,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.