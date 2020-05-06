Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 27,312,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,286,877. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

