Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 2,778,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

