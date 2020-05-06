Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 1,909,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

