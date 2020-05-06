Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TH Data Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,946,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.15. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.