Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 112,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

