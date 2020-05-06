Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. 3,665,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

