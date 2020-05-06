Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 21,307 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 372.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $161.02. 10,552,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,923,927. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

