Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $307.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

