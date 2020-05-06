Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

