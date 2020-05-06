Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. 3,044,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,262. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

