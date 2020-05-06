Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 3.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 457,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of CGW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,237. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

