Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

ASML traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $288.35. The company had a trading volume of 817,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.40. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.