Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,164. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

