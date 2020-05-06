Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. 6,444,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,436. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

