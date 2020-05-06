Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.