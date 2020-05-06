Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 6,919,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

