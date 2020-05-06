Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 6.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $424.68. 6,281,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.