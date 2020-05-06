Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $618,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 10,095,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

