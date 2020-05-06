Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $660,000 Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $14,130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 11,071,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

