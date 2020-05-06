Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $718,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. 1,421,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

