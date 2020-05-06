Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

